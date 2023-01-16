Will new skipper bring fortune to Vidarbha?

As far as Vidarbha's position in the points tally is concerned, then they are on fifth position with 13 points in five matches. Defending champion Madhya Pradesh who are stilll undefeated are leading with 31 points followed by Punjab(19), Railways (14) and Gujarat (14) .

After losing two consecutive matches to Jammu and Kashmir and then against Madhya Pradesh Vidarbha had an opportunity to bounce back against Chandigarh and earn full points. However due to fog and rain the match ended into draw and both the teams earned one point each. Therefore, to remain in contention Vidarbha not only will have to win next two matches but also they will have to keep an eye on other matches.

The plus point for Vidarbha is that atgainst Gujarat they are playiing on home turf. Therefore the Vidarbha players are eager to exp[loit the home conditions and their next and last match against Punjab will be played at Mohali.

Although the team management removed Faiz Fazal from the captainship, they have already made it clear that he will open with Taide.Vidarbha have also included hard-hitting wicket-keeper-batsman Jitesh Sharma who has been selected for three match T20 international series against New Zealand. U-19 captain and middle-order batter Mohamamd Faiz has also been included in the squad.

Teams

Vidarbha: Akshay Wadkar (captain), Atharv Taide (vice-captain), R. Sanjay, Faiz Fazal, Jitesh Sharma, Siddesh Wath, Aditya Sarvate, Yash Thakur, Nachiket Bhute, Akshay Wakhare, Yash Rathod, Harsh Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Subham Kapse, Mohd. Faiz.