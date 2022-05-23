Will there be a fourth wave of corona in the state? Indicates Health Minister

The number of corona patients has been increasing in the country for the last few days. New BA.4 and BA.5 variants of Corona have been found in India. So the concern is being expressed. Will there be a fourth wave of corona in the state like this? State Health Minister Rajesh Tope informed about this. He was talking to the media in Nagpur.

Corona's condition is not serious. Overall, the state is currently showing good results in corona vaccination. Corona patients are registered, as citizens throng, gatherings are held, and political events are held, where people meet one another. However, the number of patients is not increasing as expected. Also, corona patients are not increasing in the state and vaccination has also improved. There is no need to worry about corona patients. A fourth wave is unlikely in the state, Tope said.

So, the booster dose is being given to the citizens according to the instructions given by the Center. The health minister said people should decide on booster doses after testing for antibodies, Tope said.