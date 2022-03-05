With corona threat abating, city swimming pools set to restart

Nagpur, March 5

The amateur as well as national and intentional-level swimmers of city have a reason to rejoice. After almost two and half years, the Olympic size NIT swimming pool near Ambazari and NMC's Vaishali Nagar pool will be reopened soon. It will help the swimmers carry out their regular practice which they have missed for a long time.

A few days back, as the Covid cases in city reduced, the state government allowed swimming pools to open with 50% capacity. That did not happen as the contractor was reluctant to reopen the pool with just 50% capacity. Later the government and local authorities allowed pools to open with full capacity, paving the way for their reopening.

Savitabh Nayar, director of Midland Sports Pvt Ltd which runs NIT pool told Lokmat Times, “The main swimming tank, diving pool and a baby tank are all empty. They will require around 60 lakh litre of water to be filled. It will take around 15 -20 days to fill them. The pool will become functional in the first week of April.”

“The pool is in good condition and has already been cleaned. We have to just fill water and start it.” Asked if only fully vaccinated swimmers will be given entry, Nayar said that all the government guidelines will be followed.

Ambazari lake is the main source of water for NIT pool. It has a modern filtration plant that helps recycle most of the water, hence, once filled needs minimal water to replace evaporation loss. The water is carried thru a pipeline to the tank.

Vaishali Nagar pool to reopen from tomorrow

The Vaishali Nagar swimming pool of Nagpur Municipal Corporation will become functional from Monday. NMC sports officer Piyush Ambulkar confirmed it to Lokmat Times. About Nidham Park swimming pool, he informed it will take some time as some civil work was going on in it. The NMC is also changing the filtration plant of the pool. Both Nidham Park and Vaishali Nagar pools ger water supply from NMC's wells.

Swimmers excited

National swimmer Rutuja Talegaonkar has welcomed the reopening of city swimming pools. "Naturally, we are excited as we didn't have access to swimming pools for a long time. Now we can prepare ourselves for competitions,” she said. Amateur swimmer Deepak Kaswa said, “I used to swim for fitness but missed it since pools were closed for two and half years. Now I will resume my favourite summer activity at NIT pool.”

