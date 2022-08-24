Workshop team win opening mach

Anthony was declared man of the match. Earlier ADRM AK Suryavanshi inaugurated the tournament in the presence of divisional coordinator of SEC Railway Men's Congress Pitambar Laxminarayan and sports officer Dharmendra Singh Dangi.

Sports secretary Vishwajeet Day and Radhe Shukla, joint sports secretary Amit Anthony, coach Shashank Wankhede and others are working hard for the success of the tournament.