World Bicycle Day: Cycling a Way Towards Sustainable, Safe and Healthy Life

Monday is 'World Bicycle Day and enthusiasts feel Nagpur has potential to become a "cycling city" but efforts and willingness are needed. Cycling is not only limited as a sport activity but it is something which benefits the well being of an individual and the planet as a whole. At present, they are a sustainable mode of transportation, a great workout activity and an eco-friendly option for people. While talking to Lokmat Times, endurance athlete and participant of multiple half Ironman events, Dr. Amit Samarth said that the trend of cycling is increasing in Nagpur and after Covid the growth is actually commendable. Nagpur has the potential to become a "cycling city" but efforts and willingness are needed.

"Cycling has many health benefits as it increases stamina, strengthens muscles, increases capacity of heart and lungs, boosts immunity and mental well being and is thus considered an easy way to maintain a healthy body. People from diverse age groups like those who are in their 80s or more to children of 5-6 years are opting for cycling as an effective mode to maintain their well-being. Even those who find it difficult to walk, have joint pains or arthritis are comfortable with cycling", he further said. Dr. Samarth also observed that even though the cycling culture is increasing in the city with infrastructure and the flat terrain of the city supporting it, efforts from the government are also required to accelerate the pace of cycling culture. European nations and Americans are quite aware about the importance of cycling, they provide first priority to pedestrians and cyclists on the roads.

"Road safety is a major issue which discourages people from opting to cycle to work and it is still not very popular as a sport in India", he observed. To become a professional cyclist one needs a professional bike which is imported as such bikes are not made in India. "Government needs to subsidize the prices of the imported cycles as they are expensive and many people cannot afford them," he concluded. Sanjana Joshi a triathlete from Nagpur said, "I always preferred cycling whenever I used to go somewhere nearby be it school, swimming classes or market. This helped me a lot especially when I learned about triathlon and started my training for it. Having a professional bike is not necessary to start your cycling career, one can begin with normal MTB cycles".

The city bicycle sellers also agree about the increasing cycling culture in the city as they are witnessing a positive growth in the cycle sales. Nikhil Sutaria owner Nareshchandra & Company said that "sales had improved after Covid but there was a group during Covid who were either sports persons, gym trainers or athletes who used to buy bicycles as it was the only option available to exercise, but after Covid most of them again shifted towards their previous activities." He said that overall, the school or college going children still prefer cycles and adults also form a major buyer group. "After Covid the sales had increased. However, major buyers are preferring simple cycles for their day to day activities rather than professional ones. Nowadays, even electric cycles are also available in markets which can be a great option, as they are time saving and sustainable", said owner of Gurudev Cycle Stores.