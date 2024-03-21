World Forest Day celebrated

During safari, students saw the tiger,sloth bear, leopard, samabar deer, sangai deer, barking deer, Nilgay, etc. During the interactive session with students, Shatanik Bhagwat, Zoo Director, guided the students about pollution and the harm caused by plastic to wildlife and WWF-INDIA Senior Project Officer and Honorary Wildlife Warden Ajinkya Bhatkar gave information to the students about the behavior of wild animals, observing them, and how to identify animals and importance biodiversity. Deepak Sawant, Zoo Curator, Gorewada Zoo informed the children about forests and wild animals and asked them questions to convince the children about the importance of forests. Also Divisional Forest Officer of Social Forestry Department Kshirsagar gave information about why World Forest Day is celebrated and every student told about planting trees at their home in school.

The programme was conducted by Dilip Kailuke Range Forest Officer, Social Forestry, Nagpur. Secondary School Katol Road Nagpur Agarkar Madam, Principal Sakhre Madam, Harit Sena Coordinator. Kinekar Satish Gajbhiye Principal of Bharat Vidyalaya Ramnagar, Harit Sena Coordinator Dhwale, Naranware madam and forest guard Ashwini Gajbhiye and forest department staff were present.