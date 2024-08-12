Xciteplay beat Jaripatka 2-1

In the Under- 21 category match, Aditya Meshram and Emmanuel Paul netted one goal each for Xciteplay. For Jaripatka, Himanshu Meghani scored but that was too late. In another match, Indian Friends FC recorded a 2-1 victory over Blue Lock FC. Sajid Sheikh and Himanshu Chaubey scored one goal each for Indian Friends. For Blue Lock FC, Aman Sharm netted the goal.

In the Under-14 pre-quarters, Junion Young Boys FC defeated Big BenfC 1-0.. Mohammad Anas scored an all-important goal for Junior Boy. Xciteplay entered the semis defeating Mahatma Gandhi School1-0. Rayaan scored the winning foal for Xciteplay. In another match, Xciteplay Warriors defeated GFC FC1-0. Thanks to Raunak Pali who fashioned the victory.

KJPS got the better of DDYS 3-2 whereas in the Under-17 section, Eagle Academy defeated Xciteplay United 1-o.