Yadav, Mahurle share lead

Nagpur, Sept 10

Two players including Apratim Yadav and Yuval Mohurle shared lead in open group after four rounds and three players namely Vedika Pal, Vrutika Game and Divyanshi Khandelwal emerged joint leaders in the girls group after third Round of the the Nagpur District Under-11 Open and Girls Chess Championship being organished by Chess Association Nagpur in association with Kalpana Prakash Welfare Foundation and G.H.Raisoni Sports and Cultural Foundation at Vivekanand Hall, Shraddha House, Kingsway, Near Kasturchand Park.

Eartlier, the championship was inaugurated by Shiv Chhatrapati Awardee in Chess IM Anup Deshmukh, and Project Head, Raisoni Group Dr Mrunal Naik in the presence of MCA tournament committee member SS Soman, CAN secretary Bhushan Shriwas, and others. The tournament has attracted 67 entries in open group with 18 FIDE Rated players and 26 entries in girls group with 5 FIDE rated players.

Chief arbiter for the Championship is Amrish Joshi who is being assisted by FA Shiva Iyer, SNA Amit Tembhurne, Prayas Amabde and Prathamesh Machave.