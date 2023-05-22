Yadav wins bronze in steeplechase

Rajan Yadav of Track Star Athletics Club bagged a bronze medal in men's 3000m steeplechase in this competition held at Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Monday.

Apart from this, Sourabh Tiwari of Track Star Athletics Club ecured the fourth position, while Rajan Yadav eighth position and Rajesh Khandare fourteenth position in the 1500 meter race. Rajan and Sourabh practice regularly under the guidance of Ravindra Tong, an international coach working in the police force. About the success of Rajan Yadav, secretary of Nagpur District Athletics Association Dr. Sharad Suryawanshi has expressed satisfaction. NDAA president Gurudev Nagarle, working president SJ Anthony, chairman Umesh Naidu, joint secretary Archana Kottewar, Ramchandra Wani, Nagesh Sahare, Shekhar Suryavanshi, Dr. Sanjay Chaudhary, Jitendra Ghordaddekar, Amit Thakur, Gaurav Mirase, Gajanan Thakre have congratulated the players.