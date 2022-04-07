Yash named for Khelo India University Games

Nagpur, April 7

Yash Anil Gulhane, a prominent swimmer from Nagpur selected for the Government of India organised second Khelo India University Games- 2022 to represent the Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University ( RTMNU ), Nagpur at Jain University , Banglore from April 23 to May 3.

He is the only male swimmer from RTMNU who has been selected for Khelo India University Games - 2022 on the performance given by him throughout the year and mainly the performance given by him at the All India Inter-University Games - 2022 held at Bhubaneswar,Odisha this year.

He is going to participate in 50m and 100m breaststroke swimming events in the Khelo India University Games 2022 competition . He is a first-year student of B. Tech. (Computer Science) of G.H. Raisoni College of Engineering,Nagpur.

He gives his credit of success to his swimming coach Nitin Malwade,his parents,father Anil Gulhane, mother Dr.Pradnya, elder brother Devesh Gulhane. They greeted him and wished him for the nationals.