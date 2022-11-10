YCMOU divisional sports festival from today

This year's inter-university level sports festival will be organized the month of December at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedka Marathwada University. Accordingly, YCMOU is organising the sports festival in Nashik in the third week of this month. Divisional Sports Festival will be held on November 12 at Amravati and Aurangabad regional centers of the university, November 13 at Mumbai, Kolhapur, Nashik centers and November 14 at Nagpur and Nanded. During the divisional-level competitions, the students will be selected for the state competition. Head of Student Welfare Center Prof.Vijaya Patil has asked the students to contact divisional centres for more information.