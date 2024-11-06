YMFC beat Blues 1-0

In the 17th minute, Fuzali scored an all-important goal on the pass of Sharique Nadeem from centre half. Goalkeeper advanced to save the attempt but Pasha beautifully lofted the ball into the box. Blues also tried their best to score an equaliser but in vain.

U-15 team declared

Meanwhile NDFA has declared its team for Inter District Under-15 Football Tournament to be held at Shirpur in Dhule distric.t The team was selected during the selection trials in which around 80 players participated. Nagpur district tema will take on the winner between Solapur and Ahmednagar in the quarterfinal to be played on November 8. The team was selected by Iqbal Kashmiri, Stanley Gregory, AB Khan, Mehfuand z Akhtar selected the team. Rishi Shirke will be the coach whereas Dayanand Singh will be the team manage.r

Team

Atharva Hadke, Advay Agrawal, Soham Neware, Ojavitt Gajbhiye, Reyaan Khan, Rushikesh Kukadkar, Humayl Sheikh, Mohammad Ibrahim Sheikh, Gaurang Singh, Sahil Samundre, Muhammed Khan, Zaid Khan, Syed Ali, Mohammad Rehan Murtaza, Irbaaz Ansari, Kartavya Chaudhari, Deion Joseph, Priyanshu Bahadur Pal.