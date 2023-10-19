Young Muslim drub Qidwai 5-0

Fahad Junaid played an important role in the victory by striking thrice. Azim and Shorab Akhtar netted one goal each.

In the sixth minute, Fahad opened the scoring on the cross of Azim. .After a change of ends too YMFC continued their dominance. In the 54th minute, Fahad Junaid increased the lead by converting an excellent opportunity. The third goal for YMFC came thru Azim in the 67th minute through the spectacular header on Yaseen's pass. In the 77th minute, Fahad headed the goal on the pass of midfielder Asif. With five minutes remaining for the long whistle, Shorab Akhtar in the combination of Fahad netted the goal and sealed the fate of the opponents.

Former India player and AIFF technical director Shabbir Pasha witessed the match in the company of NDFA officials.