Younger Panda sister makes sacrifice for elder

Nagpur, Sept 16

Generally, we hear stories elders making sacrifices for youngsters. But in case of Panda sisters, reverse is the case. Hailing from Odisha, Rutaparna and Swetaparna are at present making waves in Indian badminton.

Just to assist 23-year-old Rutaparna in doubles event, 17-year-old Swetaparna did not compete in junior category although she could for two more years and is now playing with her older sister in national and international tournaments in senior category. Both are in the city to participate in the BWF Challenge International Badminton Championship being held at Divisional Sports Complex, Mankapur

The sisters had created history by clinching a silver medal at Saint Denis Reunion open International Challenge Badminton Tournament in July and became first Indian sister pair to win a medal for India in the international challenge badminton event. Taking cognizance of their feat, Odisha government provided a job to Rutaparna. In India this is their first tournament playing as a pair and they went down fighting to Japanese doubles pair Miho Kayama- Kaho Osawa.

Rutaparna, who was the part of the Indian team in 2018 Asian Games, told Lokmat Times, “We decided to play as pair for some reasons. Our coordination will be better in future. Although still two years are left for Swetaparna to play at junior level, she decided to play with me. This is really a great sacrifice. She is very confident and will learn from experience. I am also trying to learn from her.” Rutaparna also said with each new partner, one has to start from zero. “We can play together for quite a few years and gain good ranking in the world,” she added.

Both sisters earlier used to train at Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad. They left the academy for some reasons and now practise under the guidance of their father at a specially prepared court in Cuttack. “My father is my first coach. He is headmaster and has no badminton background. Still, we are doing strokes under his guidance. He is very interested in sports and wants us to do good for India.”

Asked about their historic feat, Rutaparna said, “Although we missed gold by a whisker, that was really a historic moment for us. It was first tournament in which we played together and we delivered our best. I had no knowledge about the record, my father sent me an article about it. Then only we came to know about the record,” she said.

About plans to play mixed doubles, Rutaparna said, “I used to play mixed doubles. In future I may play again but at present, I am not sure.” About their loss against Japanese pair, she said, “We tried our best and next time we will try to play better.”