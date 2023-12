Zainish FC, Sportian storm into final

In the second semi-final, Sportian FC defeated Nagpur United 5-4 in tie-breaker. . The score was equalised (1-1) during the regulation time. Aryan Patil struck for Sportian in the 51st minute. Then in 85th minute, Nagpur United equalised the score. In tie-breaker, Rohit Bhihade, Rakshit Fulmali,

Ninad Dhabade, Ayush Ranade and Aryan Patil found the net for Sportian.

For Nagpur United, Hazique Ansari, Ahtesham Ansari, Roshan Ansari and Sakib Ansari convereted their spot kicks.