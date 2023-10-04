100 squads on duty of diagnosing TB patients in city

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, OCT 3

Under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme, the Nashik Municipal Corporation's Tuberculosis Department has been conducting a tuberculosis patient search campaign that will continue till October 13. For this initiative, 100 squads of field workers have been formed to visit 49,137 houses in various parts of the city and examine 2,26,256 people during the campaign.

Citizens are encouraged to actively participate by registering and cooperating with field workers who will be visiting their homes to conduct screenings of all family members for tuberculosis.

During this screening campaign, self-help workers will conduct free sputum tests and chest X-rays of individuals who have symptoms of tuberculosis. Those diagnosed with tuberculosis will receive immediate free medication and treatment under the Centre's programme. They will also receive a monthly nutritional allowance of Rs 500 till their treatment is completed.

Training had been provided to Asha workers, male volunteers, and other staff. These trained personnel are visiting houses and providing information about tuberculosis as well as guidance. During the campaign, each screening conducted in households is being recorded with the name, serial number, and date.

-------------------------------------

Seek medical assistance

Citizens who experience symptoms such as prolonged cough, lasting more than two weeks, noticeable weight loss, and reduced appetite must seek medical assistance, says City Tuberculosis Officer Dr Avesh Palod, to raise awareness about tuberculosis and encourage early diagnosis and treatment.

---------------------------------------

Diagnosis and treatment facilities will be provided in all urban primary health centres under this initiative. Under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, free food kits are distributed to TB patients by philanthropic individuals and organisations. Citizens are encouraged to register and lend a helping hand towards making India TB-free.

Dr Tanaji Chavan, Medical Officer, Municipal Corporation