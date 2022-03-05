12th standard students got Confused due to some questions in paper

Nashik: 12th standard students examination is being held for the first time after the crisis of corona and this examination started on Friday (Dec. 4) with English paper. Although this is the first time the exam has been conducted as per the new pattern, the students were found to be confused due to some obscure questions. After the examination some students also complained that there were many mistakes in the question paper.

The question paper is expected to be prepared according to the new pattern of the 12th syllabus, the students have complained that this precaution has not been taken in case of some questions. In this regard, the principal of an institution said that there were many grammatical errors in the question paper. He also said that there are unexpected questions regarding general knowledge. He also mentioned that the expected plan for the interview related questions was not given in the question paper. However, an English language teacher, while explaining that there were no serious errors in the question paper, said that there was ambiguity in some of the questions.

What are the objections on the question paper?

Multiple answers were expected in grammar. Not like the new pattern.

Question 3 - B. Appreciation of the poem -

was not expected to given points. (Students were given that freedom according to the new pattern)

Question 4B - Interview Questions: In this question, a plan was to be given according to the new method... in which students get clues for making questions.

Question - D (3) Appeal - No subject given in this writing skill... So what will the student write? Also, in the last question, is small a character or an adjective? Students have also complained of grammatical and typographical errors.

- Exam for the first time according to the new pattern

The students did not have much clarity about this as it was the first time that the 12th standard examination was being held as per the new pattern. Due to vague questions and mistakes in the question paper, the students had to face difficulties on the first day of the 12th examination.

- Board meeting on March 7

A meeting of the Board of Governors will be held on Monday (March 7) at the office of Nashik Divisional Board regarding complaints regarding errors in English paper of 12th standard and question papers. An English language subject teacher said that it would be clear after the meeting whether there were any errors in the question paper after getting the opinion of the teachers who were preparing the papers.