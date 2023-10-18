30 special railway trains for Dussehra, Diwali

Keeping in mind the increasing rush of passengers during Dussehra and Diwali holidays, Central Railway has decided to run 30 special trains.

Mumbai - Nagpur super-fast train (number 02139) will run from Mumbai at 12.20 am on Mondays and Thursdays from October 19 to November 20. From Nagpur this train (number 02140) will run from October 21 to November 21 at 1.30 pm on Tuesdays and Saturdays, and reach Mumbai at 4.10 am next day. The train will stop at Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Manmad, Bhusawal, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Murtijapur, Badnera, Dhamangaon and Wardha. The train will have 16 air-conditioned economy class coaches. There will be 20 rounds of this train

There will be ten rounds of Nagpur - Pune Super-fast train. This train (number 02144) will leave Nagpur at 7.40 pm every Thursday from October 19 to November 16 and reach Pune at 11.25 am next day. So this train will depart from Pune every Friday at 4.10 pm from October 20 to November 17. It will stop at Bhusawal, Manmad Kopargaon, Belapur, Ahmednagar, Daund before reaching Nagpur. The train will have 16 air-conditioned economy class coaches.

Booking for all the trains has started at all passenger reservation centres and on the website www.irctc.co.in, informed officials.