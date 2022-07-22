Aditya Thackeray: "This is government of traitors will collapse in a few days"

Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray's Shiv Samvad Yatra started from Bhiwandi on Friday. This time, for the first time after the political power play, he made a show of strength in Eknath Shinde's Thane district. Interestingly, Kedar Dighe, the nephew of late Anand Dighe, was present at Aditya's reception. After that, Aditya went to the Kalaram temple in Nashik today and took darshan of Lord Sri Ram. Aditya also targeted rebel MLAs from Nashik's Manmad. He also said that this government is a government of traitors. Aditya has started attacking the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs and the government during the Shiv Samvad Yatra after the Nishta Yatra. After Thane, today in Nashik too, he has referred to MLAs and the Shinde-Fadnavis government as traitors. Aditya also said that this Shinde-Fadnavis government is unconstitutional and will collapse one day.

Aditya Thackeray gave an indirect answer to rebel MLA Suhas Kande's question. Traitors don't want to ask questions, traitors should first answer why did they commit treason? He questioned. Also, Eknath Shinde became the Chief Minister by stabbing the Uddhav Thackeray in the back, it is not known why he committed betrayal. In his speech, Aditya attacked that this government will collapse in a few days, it is a government of traitors and is illegal and unconstitutional. Also, traitors should listen to the voice of Shiv Sainiks, which will be reflected in the voting box, he said.