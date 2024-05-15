After Mumbai Hoarding Collapse, NMC Removes 16 Dangerous Billboards in Nashik

In response to the tragic incident on May 13, in Ghatkopar that claimed 14 lives, the state government has mandated all municipal corporations to conduct comprehensive audits of hoardings in their cities. The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) promptly carried out a structural audit of 845 hoardings in the city. The audit revealed that 626 hoardings required repair work, and 16 were dangerous and were removed immediately by NMC.

The authorities have instructed hoarding owners to submit stability certificates within 15 days. To ensure thorough inspections, NMC appointed three agencies to evaluate the stability of the 845 hoardings. Based on their reports, the NMC ordered the repair of 626 hoardings and the removal of the 16 most hazardous ones, which has already been completed.

What Are the Rules?

The NMC has established strict guidelines for the installation and maintenance of hoardings to prevent future incidents and ensure public safety. Here are the key rules:

1. Designated Areas: NMC has allocated specific areas for hoardings. Owners wishing to place hoardings outside these designated zones must obtain permission from the Nagari Suvidha Kendra.

2. QR Code Requirement: Hoardings outside designated locations must display a QR code containing details such as the name of the applicant, permission number, agency name, and tenure of the permission.

3. Traffic Safety: Hoardings must not obstruct traffic. They should not distract commuters or drivers, and no part of the hoarding should extend onto roads or footpaths.

4. Spacing Regulation: There must be a minimum distance of 1 meter between adjacent hoardings to prevent overcrowding and ensure structural stability.

These measures are intended to enhance the safety and regulation of hoardings in Nashik, minimizing risks to the public. The NMC urges all hoarding owners to comply with these new rules and cooperate fully with the ongoing audits and required maintenance works.