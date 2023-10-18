Aggressive stray dogs terrorising residents

Nashik, OCT 14

Nashik Municipal Corporation has failed to effectively address the issue of stray dogs, say residents.

The population of stray dogs has increased significantly in Govind Nagar and Sadashiv Nagar. These dogs roam the streets, posing a threat to the local residents. On Saturday morning, Praveen Suryavanshi, who was on his way to work, was attacked and injured by a stray dog in Govind Nagar.

The continuous occurrence of such incidents has raised concern among citizens. They have alleged that the municipal administration has not taken serious action yet in spite of frequent incidents of dogs biting local residents. They demand that the municipal commissioner look into this matter immediately.

The increasing population of stray dogs in Govind Nagar and Sadashiv Nagar has instilled fear in the residents. Previously, Yashwant Magar, a senior citizen, had been seriously injured by stray dogs when he was on his way to work in Sadashiv Nagar.

The Nashik Municipal Corporation should consider conducting a dog catching drive at least once every week in these areas. We will stage a protest if the NMC fails to address this issue in the coming days.

-Kailas Chumbhale, Social Worker

