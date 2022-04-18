All religious places required to obtain permission for loudspeaker, orders Nashik Police Commissioner

MNS president Raj Thackeray has raised the issue of loudspeakers on mosques, which has heated up politics. Also, Raj Thackeray gave an ultimatum to the government to remove the loudspeakers in the mosque till May 3. Now Nashik Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey has issued orders regarding loudspeakers. According to the order, all religious places will be required to obtain permission for loudspeaker.

All religious places will have to get permission for loudspeakers. Nashik Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey has ordered that religious places should get permission for loudspeaker till May 3. The order also clarified that action would be taken against the concerned unauthorized loudspeakers who did not take permission as per the order.

It is forbidden to chant Hanuman Chalisa within 100 meters of any mosque, the commissioner of police said in the order. In addition, Hanuman Chalisa cannot be performed during Azaan. Hanuman Chalisa can be played before 15 minutes of azaan in the mosque , the commissioner of police said in the order. Permission is required only for the use of loudspeakers for any event at religious places, the order said.

At the MNS Gudipadva meeting in Mumbai, Raj Thackeray had made a big announcement about the noise of loudspeaker in mosques. Raj Thackeray had warned that MNS would agitate against loud noises in the mosque. Raj Thackeray has said that MNS will say Hanuman Chalisa against the noise made on mosques. After this, MNS activists started chanting Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques. This has heated up the atmosphere in the state and also the politics. Raj Thackeray has clarified that the issue of loudspeakers on the mosque is religious and social. The order of Nashik Police Commissioner is welcome. Raj Thackeray has given an ultimatum till May 3. The MNS has said that the order of the Commissioner of Police is being seen accordingly.