Ambadas Danve slams govt over mismanagement at hospitals

Nashik, OCT 16

The deaths that have occurred at government hospitals in Nanded and Kalwa are due to human error. The public healthcare system in the state is in disarray. The government has not procured any medicines for over a year, nor have they issued any tenders, said Vidhan Parishad Opposition leader Ambadas Danve, taking a jibe at the government, during his Nashik tour on Monday, October 16.

He further said that 31 patients have died at the government hospital in Nanded in just two days, and there have been additional fatalities at the government hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. This situation is reminiscent of a similar crisis that occurred a few months ago in Kalwa. Danve visited the referral hospital in Nashik. He stressed the urgency of addressing machinery shortages and urged the government to take prompt action in procuring necessary equipment. He emphasised the importance of providing the government with information to expedite the procurement of machinery. Health officials at the reference hospitals have also been urged to make requisitions regarding this matter.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders including Babanrao Gholap, Sudhakar Badgujar, Vijay Karanjkar, Datta Gayakwad, Sunil Bagul, and others were present.

Act immediately or face consequences: Danve

The local police and politicians have connections with the drug racket, alleged Ambadas Danve. He further said that the government should take serious note of this matter. He warned of stern action from leaders of the SS (UBT) in case the police fail to do an in depth investigation in the drug case this week. He even raised questions on the credibility and working of the intelligence agency.