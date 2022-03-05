Arrest of main suspect Arbaaz Khan in Bhusawal, To get more information read full article

Five people including a corporator were killed: Police were on the trail for three years

Nashik Road: Arbaaz Khan, the main suspect in the murder of BJP corporator Ravindra Kharat and five others in his family at Bhusawal in Jalgaon district, has been arrested by Nashik Road police on Friday (Dec. 4) near Central Jail. In Bhusawal, district president of Ripai Athavale group and BJP corporator Ravindra Baburao Kharat (Hampya Dada) and four other members of his family were shot dead in Bhusawal in 2019. Three people were also seriously injured. Arbaaz Azgar Khan (Golu Khan), the main accused in the murder of the five, had been absconding for the last three years and the case was shifted to Mumbai CID. But he had been cheating the police for three years. Meanwhile, Manohar Shinde of Nashik Road Police Thane Crime Investigation Squad on Friday morning received confidential information that suspect Arbaaz Khan was roaming around Jail Road area.

Immediately after that, Senior Inspector of Police Anil Shinde, Assistant Inspectors of Police Yogesh Patil, Vishal Patil, Vishnu Gosavi, Anil Shinde, Kundan Rathod, Ketan Kokate, Sagar Adne, Manohar Shinde, Rakesh Bodke, Somnath Jadhav searched the jail road premises from the premises of Nashik Road Central Jail. Arbaaz Khan smiled. As soon as the Jalgaon Local Crime Branch got the information that Arbaaz Khan had been arrested, a team of his arrived at Nashik Road in the evening and arrested Khan.