Arson Attack in Old Nashik: Vehicles and Homes Set Ablaze

In old Nashik, an alarming fire incident occurred at Jehangir Graveyard and surrounding areas. Early Thursday morning at around 4 am individuals on two-wheelers hurled bottles filled with flammable liquid at houses, cars, and bikes, igniting numerous fires. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

A local resident reported the arson to the Bhadrakali Police Station, stating that the attackers targeted vehicles parked near a liquor shop, a bakery, and the Jehangir Graveyard. During the incident, seven bikes, three cars, and one truck were set ablaze. The bikes and truck suffered significant damage, while the cars were mostly spared.

The assailants did not stop at vehicles; they also attempted to set a house near Jehangir Graveyard on fire by throwing a lit bottle at it. Quick action by local residents extinguished the flames before they could cause serious damage. Firefighters also responded to a truck tire fire on Nanawali Road. The entire act was captured on CCTV cameras in the area, providing crucial evidence for the ongoing police investigation.

Despite increased police presence and patrols due to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the three suspects managed to escape on their two wheeler. Police are treating this as a serious crime and have registered a case of arson against unknown individuals. The investigation is underway, with authorities working to identify and apprehend the suspects involved in this reckless act. Local residents are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police to prevent further incidents.