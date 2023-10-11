Ashwini, Prachi, Arnav, Mansi won gold in shooting

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Oct 7

Shooters of Nashik Gymkhana, Prachi Shivcharan, Ashwini Tumbde, Arnav Kapadnis and Mansi Sonawane won gold medals in their respective groups in the district-level Inter-School Rifle Shooting 2023 competition. This competition was organised by District Sports Council and Nashik District Sports Office, along with District Shooting Association, under the Directorate of Sports and Youth Services.

The competition was held in various categories at the Late Bhishmaraj Bam Memorial Shooting Range in which 180 contestants from all schools in Nashik participated. In the Peep Sight Air Rifle event, Mansi Sonawane won the gold medal in the under-14 age group, and Arnav Kapadnis won the gold medal in the under-14 age group. Ashwini Tumbde bagged gold in the under-17 age group, while Prachi Shivcharan bagged the gold medal in the under-19 age group. Karthik Jagadish Suryavanshi won the silver medal in the under-19 age group.

All these five players have been selected for the divisional sports competition. All the winners of the tournament were felicitated with medals by the District Sports Officer Mahesh Patil and Shiv Chhatrapati Award winner, international player and coach, and umpire Shraddha Nalamwar. All the shooters practice regularly at the shooting range of Nashik Gymkhana under the guidance of coaches Shraddha Nalamwar and Ganesh Darade.

