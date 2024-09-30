Bee Attack in Nashik: Tourists Stranded at Harihar Fort After Being Stung by Swarm of Bees (Watch Video)

A swarm of bees attacked tourists visiting Harihar Fort in Nashik district of Maharashtra. According to reports, the incident occurred on Sunday, September 29, when visitors, part of a trekking group organized by Himordeal, were suddenly swarmed near the famous Shitkada waterfall in the Harihar Gad area.

The trek leader took immediate precautions, instructing everyone to lie down on the ground and remain still. For about 20 to 25 minutes, the bees buzzed around the heads of the tourists, resulting in slight injuries to some.

Bee Attack in Nashik

Trek leader Chetan Shinde, along with colleagues Mahesh Jadhav, Rajshree Choudhary and Sanket Jadhav, guided the tourists during the incident. Mahesh Jadhav, who had experienced a similar situation before, used the bee powder he had brought with him to help disperse the bees and protect the group.