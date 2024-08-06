Caught on Cam: Bike-Borne Thieves Snatch Gold Chain in Nashik; CCTV Video Goes Viral

A woman standing on the road in Maharashtra's Nashik area was robbed of her gold chain by chain snatchers on a bike. CCTV footage shows two men on a motorcycle parked by the roadside while the woman was standing nearby, seemingly waiting for someone.

One of the robbers pretended to be talking on a mobile phone and started roaming around, looking here and there. Suddenly, the man snatched the chain from the woman and quickly got on the bike, riding away. The woman ran after the bike, but it sped away.

Thieves Snatch Gold Chain in Nashik

नासिक में चैन स्नैचर ने बाइक रोकी, मोबाइल पर बात करने की एक्टिंग की, किसी का घर खोजने की एक्टिंग की..



और मौका पाते है महिला की सोने की चैन छीन कर फरार हो गया. pic.twitter.com/0ERDq9s71Z — Vivek Gupta (@imvivekgupta) August 6, 2024

Most chain snatchers use bikes to rob their victims in such incidents. However, the bike's number plate is not visible in the video. The incident is reported to have occurred in Nashik on August 5.