Uttar Pradesh Chain Snatching Video: Bike-Borne Thief Snatches Woman's Chain in Ghaziabad While Filming Instagram Reel

A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district fell prey to chain snatcher while waling along the road to shoot video for Instagram reel. A video has gone viral on social media website.

According to the reports, the incident took place in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram. In the viral video, it can be seen that the woman wearing a salwar suit is slowly walking towards the camera when a biker is seen entering the video frame. The snatcher's face is not visible as he is wearing a helmet. The woman seemed annoyed by the person interrupting her video, but before she could voice her complaint, the man was seen snatching her chin and fleeing.

Watch Video:

Aunty was making reel for instagram when a bike borne thief snatched her gold chain in UP

pic.twitter.com/shxzWjz5js — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) March 25, 2024

"Today, on March 24, a video has gone viral on social media showing a chain snatching incident. The matter has been registered and a probe is underway," said ACP Indirapuram Swatantra Kumar Singh to India Today news.