Civic body ignores online complaints

Suyog Joshi

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Dec 13

Citizens are being affected by the administrative regime in the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC). Notably, online complaints are being ignored. Along with streamlining the functioning of NMC, the e-Connect mobile application was developed with the aim of prompt redressal of citizens' issues. But, at present, 1513 complaints are pending with the NMC. Seeing the flow of complaints increasing day by day, it looks like the 47 departments of the Municipal Corporation have to make a big effort to solve them. Interestingly, these complaints have come from helplines, divisional offices, web portals and mobile app.

On one hand, while the government is giving evidence of dynamic governance by saying 'Sarkar Aaplya Daari', the NMC is seen to be lethargic. Shocking pictures have come to fore that the authorities have not even looked into the NMC e-Connect app, despite complaints from the citizens. The NMC has developed a mobile application, on which it is mandatory for the head of the department to look into the complaint within 24 hours after the complaint is filed. If not taken cognisance, show cause notices are sent automatically. But considering the number of pending complaints, it is evident that no action is being taken in this regard.

Info

The responsibility of providing infrastructure facilities to the citizens lies with the Municipal Corporation. The Municipal Corporation is obliged to provide the facilities of roads, street lights, health, and water supply to the citizens. During the rule of elected public representatives, complaints were pursued through corporators. The then NMC Commissioner Dr Pravin Gedam initiated Nashik Smart App so that citizens can register their complaints to the concerned departments. The departments were obliged to take note of the complaint and solve it. After that, former Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe fixed some errors in this app and launched a new grievance redressal system called 'NMC e-Connect'. It had a system of giving auto notices if grievances were not redressed.

Info

The noble purpose of this system was to resolve the complaints of the citizens and make the administration of the Municipal Corporation more people-oriented. In spite of this system, it is seen that the administrative regime of the Municipal Corporation is failing. Citizens are expressing displeasure as the complaints made on the app are not resolved.

Info

If the NMC administration does not respond, the union government has initiated the PM portal. Citizens are allowed to complain on this app. Complaints of various departments are pending on the 'Aaple Sarkar' portal of the state government. On the other hand, citizens are making rounds of the NMC offices in the hope that these complaints will be resolved soon.

Info

Department-wise pending online complaints

Solid Waste Management: 514

Encroachment: 180

Sewage: 143

Public Works Department: 121

Water Supply:112

Parks: 95

Town Planning: 75

Veterinary: 65

Electricity: 59

Pest Control: 31

Birth-Death: 22

Others: 96

Total: 1513