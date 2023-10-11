Civic chief’s decision hits pipeline scheme

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Oct 8

The Municipal Commissioner's decision to bring the Water Supply department of the technical cadre under the Various Tax Department a month ago has directly affected the tender process for the Gangapur Dam Pipeline scheme. The four-member committee formed for the tender process of this scheme did not do any work on it, citing that it is not acceptable to send the tender process approval file to the officers of the rank of Deputy Commissioner. Therefore, the tender of this scheme could not be published. Meanwhile, it is understood that since the commissioner has withdrawn the controversial decision, the work on it will start now.