Controversy escalates over de-concretisation in Godavari bed after NEERI’s inspection

Nashik, Oct 4

While the campaign to unclog the Godavari river is going on, two groups have split opinions over the removal of concretisation of the bottom of Ram Kund. Two scientists from the National Environment Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) inspected the Ram Kund and Goda ghat on Tuesday, October 3, one group said that the work was essential to clean the Ram Kund, while according to the group of priests and lifeguards, the riverbed has deepened due to the removal of the Kund near Dutondya Maruti idol, as well as the removal of the spill-over bridge. The group also claimed that seven people drowned at the place during the recently concluded Ganeshotsav and opposed the removal of concretisation. Controversies crept up ever since Nashik Smart City Development Company Limited (NMSCDCL) took up Project Goda. Devang Jani of Goda Premi Sanstha had filed a petition in the High Court to free the bottom of the river from concrete. After that, NMSCDCL included this work in its proposal. When the work started, it was opposed, and the concretisation up to Gadge Maharaj bridge, in front of Ram Kund, was removed.

Now controversy has started again over Gandhi Talav, Laxman Kund, and Ram Kund, and further action will be taken according to the report of NEERI. Accordingly, the scientist of NEERI Paras Pujari and his colleague inspected this area on Tuesday, October 3. Devang Jani, Nishikant Pagare supported the de-concretisation, while the President of Purohit Sangh Satish Shukla, trustee of Kapaleshwar temple Mandaleshwar Kale, Kalpana Pande, Lifeguard Association and some other organisations opposed it. During this, the CEO of NMSCDCL Sumant More, Deputy Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Vijayakumar Munde, Dilip Shukla, Kumar Bele, and other officials were present.

Devang Jani earlier mentioned the benefits after the release of base concreting. He also said that the flood level has come down as the bottom is freed from concretisation and gave the officials the maps of the DLR and the work originally included in the DPR.

After inspecting Ram Kund, NEERI’s team held a meeting at the office of NMSCDCL and heard the arguments of both sides as well as told them to provide other documents if required.

