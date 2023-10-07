Controversy escalates over de-concretisation in Godavari bed after NEERI’s inspection

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Oct 4

While the campaign to unclog the Godavari river is going on, the other hand, two groups have split over the removal of concretisation of the bottom of Ramkund. Two scientists from the National Environment Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) inspected the Ramkund and Goda ghat on Tuesday, October 3, while one group said that the work was essential to clean the Ramkund, while the other hand, according to the group of priests and lifeguards, the riverbed has deepened due to the removal of the Kund near Dutondya Maruti idol, as well as the removal of the spill-over bridge. The group also claimed that seven people drowned at the place during the recently concluded Ganeshotsav and opposed the removal of concretisation. Controversies have started ever since Nashik Smart City Development Company Limited (NMSCDCL) took up Project Goda. Devang Jani of Goda Premi Sanstha had filed a petition in the High Court to free the bottom on the river from concrete. After that, NMSCDCL has included this work in its proposal. When the work started, it was opposed, and the concretisation up to Gadge Maharaj bridge in front of Ramkund has been removed.

Now controversy has started again over Gandhi Talav, Laxman Kund and Ram Kund, and further action will be taken according to the report of NEERI. Accordingly, the scientist of NEERI Paras Pujari and his colleague inspected this area on Tuesday, October 3 afternoon. This time, Devang Jani, Nishikant Pagare supported the de-concretisation, while the President of Purohit Sangh Satish Shukla, trustee of Kapaleshwar temple Mandaleshwar Kale, Kalpana Pande, Lifeguard Association and some other organisations opposed it. During this, CEO of NMSCDCL Sumant More, Deputy Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Vijayakumar Munde, Dilip Shukla, Kumar Bele, and other officials were present.