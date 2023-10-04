‘Derogatory remark against Zirwal not acceptable’

Lokmat News Network

Peth, OCT 2

Anger is being expressed in the tribal areas against the person who made a derogatory remark against the former Deputy Vidhan Sabha Speaker Narhari Zirwal, who took a firm stand, saying that the Dhangar community should not be given reservation under the Scheduled Tribe category.

Leaders of Congress, NCP, as well as the leaders of tribal social organisations submitted a memorandum to Police Inspector Vikas Deore, Resident Naib Tehsildar Sonwane demanding action be taken against the concerned person. The tribal leaders are adamant that the Dhangar community should not be given reservation from the Scheduled Tribe category and they have also warned of a big protest soon.

फोटो(०१पेठ) : पेठचेपोलिसनिरीक्षकविकासदेवरेयांनानिवेदनदेतानाराजकीय, सामाजिकक्षेत्रातीलपदाधिकारी.