Devendra Fadnavis Inaugurates Nashik’s ₹370-Crore Municipal Water Treatment Plant

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday inaugurated Nashik Municipal Corporation’s 274 MLD Vilholi Water Treatment Plant (WTP) and the augmentation of the Mukane water supply scheme. Valued at ₹370 crores, this turnkey project aims to ensure safe, reliable, and sustainable water delivery to over 55 lakh residents of Nashik by 2055 and will also serve approximately 1 crore religious tourists during the upcoming 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

The project aims to ensure an adequate water supply for pilgrims, tourists, and residents alike. It also supports local employment and tourism businesses, thereby strengthening the regional economy. With Nashik Municipal Corporation issuing Green Sustainable Bonds worth approximately ₹200 crores for partial project funding, the city exemplifies fiscal self-reliance and sets a precedent for ethical public project execution.

Fadnavis stated, " The water infrastructure project marks a milestone in the state’s commitment to sustainable growth and resilient urban systems. It supports India’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and the vision for a developed Bharat 2047 by strengthening water security, environmental sustainability, and local livelihoods in Nashik."

The Vilholi Water Treatment Plant and Mukane water supply augmentation is an aegis project under the guidance of the Hon’ble CM, Mr. Devendra Phadnavis. The project not only enhances Nashik's urban infrastructure but also demonstrates Nashik Municipal Corporation’s firm commitment to public welfare, health, and community well-being. Scheduled for completion ahead of the 2027 Kumbh Mela, this project will sustain Nashik’s capacity to host large-scale public gatherings while improving water security and equity for its citizens. This initiative reflects the Maharashtra government’s visionary approach to inclusive and sustainable urban development.

Manisha Khatri, Commissioner and Administrator, Nashik Municipal Corporation, said, “Nashik Municipal Corporation is committed to positioning Nashik as a global benchmark through significant reduction of Non-Revenue Water (NRW). The goal is to decrease NRW from the current 45% to 27%, with an ultimate target of 5%. Key initiatives include the installation of 15.7 km of mild-steel pure-water gravity mains and 7.9 km of ductile-iron mains, the Gangapur Dam project to enhance city water supply, the AMRUT distribution line replacement project, and the Mukane Dam project, which incorporates the latest technology and SCADA automation to boost water resilience. These efforts collectively aim to strengthen water security and ensure reliable, year-round potable water availability.”

The project ensures water availability throughout all seasons and addresses climate resilience challenges observed in other Indian cities. It has followed rigorous government procurement protocols, with multi-stage evaluations conducted on technical, financial, and independent third-party criteria.