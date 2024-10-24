Diwali 2024 Celebration: Nashik Civic Body to Clean City at Night Amid Increased Festive Waste

In preparation for the large volume of waste generated during Diwali, Nashik Municipal Corporation's Solid Waste Management Department has intensified its cleaning efforts. For the first time, the city will be cleaned at night in addition to the usual daytime cleaning. This decision comes as part of a comprehensive plan to maintain cleanliness during the festive season.

To handle the extra waste, the number of daily garbage collection rounds has been increased. Each section of the city will now have an additional two to three bell carts for 15 days, specifically for collecting biodegradable waste. Key areas such as Shalimar, Mumbainaka, Gangapur Road, Ashokastambh, and Panchavati will receive extensive cleaning.

Dr. Avesh Palod, Director of the Municipal Health Department, announced that the new night shifts will ensure that the city remains clean throughout Diwali. Two bell carts will be deployed in each ward to operate both during the day and night. Additionally, the holidays for sanitation workers have been canceled to ensure round-the-clock cleanliness efforts.

With these measures, Nashik aims to keep its streets, public spaces, and vacant plots clean during the festival, ensuring a cleaner environment for its residents and visitors.