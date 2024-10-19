Diwali 2024: Indian Post Launches Service to Send Homemade Sweets Abroad to 126 Countries

Diwali is just around the corner, and in Indian culture, food and sweets hold a special place during the festive season. It’s the time when every household is busy preparing delicious homemade sweets to share with family and friends. But for those living far from India, especially families and relatives abroad, the essence of Diwali often feels incomplete without these treats.

This year, Indian Post has come up with an incredible initiative that will bring joy to those celebrating Diwali from afar. With their new service, people can now send homemade Diwali sweets to over 126 countries at affordable rates! The post office has even introduced a special packaging department to ensure these delicacies are delivered fresh and safe.

From as little as 1 kg to 35 kg of sweets can be shipped. And with rates that are far more reasonable than private couriers, the response has been overwhelmingly positive. Currently, 10-15 bookings are being made daily, as more and more people are opting for this sweet Diwali surprise.

Here are some of the shipping rates:

USA : ₹1,746 for 1 kg (air parcel), ₹2,678 (speed post); ₹3,398 for 3 kg (air parcel), ₹4,094 (speed post)

: ₹1,746 for 1 kg (air parcel), ₹2,678 (speed post); ₹3,398 for 3 kg (air parcel), ₹4,094 (speed post) UK : ₹2,177 for 1 kg (air parcel), ₹2,637 (speed post); ₹3,357 for 3 kg (air parcel), ₹3,486 (speed post)

: ₹2,177 for 1 kg (air parcel), ₹2,637 (speed post); ₹3,357 for 3 kg (air parcel), ₹3,486 (speed post) UAE : ₹955 for 1 kg (air parcel), ₹1,793 (speed post); ₹1,427 for 3 kg (air parcel), ₹2,171 (speed post)

: ₹955 for 1 kg (air parcel), ₹1,793 (speed post); ₹1,427 for 3 kg (air parcel), ₹2,171 (speed post) Canada : ₹1,911 for 1 kg (air parcel), ₹2,029 (speed post); ₹3,469 for 3 kg (air parcel), ₹3,728 (speed post)

: ₹1,911 for 1 kg (air parcel), ₹2,029 (speed post); ₹3,469 for 3 kg (air parcel), ₹3,728 (speed post) Germany: ₹2,094 for 1 kg (air parcel), ₹2,078 (speed post); ₹2,896 for 3 kg (air parcel), ₹3,233 (speed post)

This Diwali, let distance be no barrier—send love and sweets to your dear ones abroad with Indian Post’s festive offer. A thoughtful gesture to make their Diwali brighter and sweeter!