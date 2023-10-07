‘Do not include Dhangars in tribal reservation’

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Abona, Oct 5

‘We are not against the reservation of the Dhangar community. However, they should not demand their inclusion in the reservation for tribal communities. The Dhangar community was never and is not tribal. We warned that if the leaders of the Dhangar community try to hit the tribal reservation by mounting pressure on the government, we will not remain silent', said MLA Nitin Pawar.

A meeting to discuss the demand of the Dhangar community for reservation in the quota for the tribal community was held at the Sanskrutik Bhawan in Abhona. He was addressing the meeting. The meeting was presided over by the director of the Kalwan Agriculture Produce Market Committee Dnyandev Pawar.

Pawar further said that all the MLAs from the tribal community in the state have come together under the leadership of Deputy Speaker of Legislative Assembly Narhari Zirwal. The next direction of the movement will be decided soon. KK Pawar of Eklavya Sanghatna, Sudam Bhoye, Pandit Bahiram, Manohar Gaikwad, Bharat Chavan, ML Pawar, and Yuvraj also expressed their opinions.

Former MLA Kashinath Bahiram, former members of the Zilla Parishad Yashwant Gawli, Alka Kanoj, Madhukar Jadhav, Sarpanch of Abhona Sunita Pawar, Dilip Kunwar, Phulaji Bagul, Chintaman Gaikwad, Shantaram Chaure, Eknath Palvi, Devendra Dhumse, Ramesh Bagul, Lata Pawar, Waman Choudhari, Shantaram Bagul, Ramdas Pawar and others were present.

(Photo : 05 Abhona meeting)