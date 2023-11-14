Draft voter list announced, 46,50,640 voters in district

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Oct 28

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced a special brief revision program of the electoral roll in the wake of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. Accordingly, the draft electoral list of the district was released on Friday, October 27. The number of voters in the district is 46,50,640 and claims and objections will be accepted till December 9.

As directed by the ECI, the electoral rolls will be revised based on the eligibility date of January 1, 2024, under the Special Revision Programme. Accordingly, a meeting was organised in the central hall of the collector's office. The draft voter list was released on this occasion. Collector and District Election Officer Jalaj Sharma informed in a meeting with representatives of political parties, that special camps will be organised for voter registration. On this occasion, Deputy District Election Officer Shashikant Mangarule, Tehsildar (Election) Manjusha Ghatge, Naib Tehsildar Rajesh Ahire, and office-bearers of various political parties and media representatives were present.

In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha General Election 2024, the ECI has announced a Special Short Revision Program of the Electoral Roll with Photographs. Accordingly, claims and objections will be accepted between October 27 and December 9. During this period, special registration camps have also been organised for voter registration on four days; Saturday, November 4, Sunday, November 5, Saturday, November 25 and Sunday, November 26, informed the District Collector.

A special campaign will be undertaken to increase the voter registration rate in the age group of 18 to 19 years. Special camps will be organised for this. Collector Sharma also said that appropriate action will be taken soon by issuing a circular through the administration regarding the exclusion of double names of government employees.

Info

Summary of electoral roll

1) Estimated Population in the year 2024 – 72,61,159

2) Total voters in the district-46,50,640

3) Number of male voters-24,29,801 (52.25 percent)

4) Number of women voters- 22,20,758 (47.75 percent)

5) Number of transgender voters- 81

6) Total number of voters with disability- 19,461 (0.42 percent)

7) Total number of polling centres- 4,739