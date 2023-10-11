Dy CM Ajit Pawar faces farmers’ ire during Nashik tour

Lokmat News Network

Dindori, OCT 7

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had to face farmers’ ire while travelling to Kalwan via Dindori, for a farmers’ gathering, on Saturday, October 7. Farmers and members of the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP raised slogans and showed black flags to Ajit at Vani-Kalwan crossing over onion and tomato issue. Moreover, they poured onions and tomatoes on the streets and protested against the Centre and the state government. The police intervened and detained the protesting farmers.

Ajit Pawar was given a warm welcome by office bearers of his faction at Dindori, Awankhed, Lakhmapur Phata and Wani. However, when he was on the way to Saptashrung Gad, a group of farmers led by the district president of NCP Youth Congress, Sham Hire and Santosh Rehere, showed black flags to his convoy and threw onions and tomatoes on the road, protesting against the government's policies. This action aimed to draw the government's attention to the issues faced by farmers due to plummeting prices of onions and tomatoes.

There was strong criticism and protest against the Shinde-Fadnavis-Pawar government. Protesters alleged that Ajit Pawar has been silent on tomato and onion issues. NCP leader Sunil Tatkare, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, Narhari Zirwal, and Dilip Bankar were present with him.

Two days ago, farmers in Dindori had staged a protest over the issue of tomatoes. The increase in onion export duty has led to a decrease in onion prices. Along with this, prices of tomatoes have also plummeted. We staged this protest to draw the attention of Ajit Pawar towards farmers’ issues. The state government should promptly take steps to resolve the problems of farmers.

Sham Hire, District President, NCP Youth Congress (Sharad Pawar faction)