Employees of EPFO Regional Office conduct cleanliness drive

NASHIK, OCT 3

The Regional Office of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) in Nashik encouraged Nashikites to participate in ‘EK Tareekh-EK Ghanta’ cleanliness drive under ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign on October 1.

The EPFO Regional Office in Nasik conducted a cleanliness drive at Prabodhini Sanrakshit Karyashala, Satpur and in front of Susheel Eye Hospital, Ambad Link Road. The programme began at 10 am. Many employees and citizens participated in this noble cause.

During this cleanliness drive, Anil Kumar Pritam, the Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-I of Nashik, said, “Local establishments can play a significant role in promoting cleanliness and set an example for others to follow. Companies and organisations can organise cleanliness drives that include waste management and garbage disposal activities”.

Employees of the EPFO Regional Office encouraged everyone to participate and support this nationwide Swachata Abhiyan. The organisation believes that we can transform society in a good way if everyone makes efforts.