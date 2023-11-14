Environment Department issues ordinance for strict rules for construction professionals

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Oct 29

The Environment Department of the state government has taken serious notice of the increasing air pollution in the city. The department has announced various guidelines through an ordinance issued on Friday, October 27, and the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) will take action against those who do not comply.

Air pollution has been increasing in the NMC’s jurisdiction for the past few days. Due to this, many citizens have developed respiratory disorders. Also, Nashik city was ranked 21st in air pollution, as announced by the Environment Department of the union government. Therefore, the Environment Department of the state government has sent an ordinance to all the municipal corporations in the state except Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, to take immediate steps.

Accordingly, it requires all builders in municipal areas to erect at least 25 feet of metal sheets around the perimeter of construction projects that are above 50 meters, in all construction layouts having an area of more than one acre. And for construction sites with area less than one acre, there should be tin or metal sheets that 25 feet high. All the buildings under construction should be enclosed on all four sides with green wet jute sheets, and tarpaulins. All structures to be demolished should be covered with tarpaulin, as said in the ordinance.

Deploying air pollution monitors

According to the ordinance, water fogging should be ensured during loading and unloading of materials at construction sites. Fixed or mobile anti-smog guns should be used for the same. Water sprinkling should be done on scrapped materials and all things that create airborne particles at construction sites. All vehicles carrying construction materials must be fully covered from the top so that construction materials or debris does not become airborne and the vehicle must not be overloaded lest they cause spillage. All construction sites should deploy sensor-based air pollution monitors to detect pollution levels. This monitoring should be made available to municipal officials for inspection on demand.

Pollution is increasing due to the lack of proper measures. It is mandatory for all builders to follow the measures and guidelines, else, legal action will be taken against those who do not comply.

-Vijayakumar Munde, Deputy Commissioner, Environment Department, NMC.