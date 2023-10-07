FDA inspects Pedha sellers on Saptshrung Gad

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Oct 6

The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) on Friday, October 6 conducted an inspection of Pedha shops on Saptshrung Gad. They found ten Pedha selling shops failing to display the date of expiry of their goods, that is ‘best before’ tag. As the Navrarti will begin next week, there will be a huge rush of devotees at the Saptshrungi temple. These devotees will purchase Peda and Kalakand as Prasad. Therefore, in the view that devotees should get quality food items, the FDA conducted the inspection drive.

The FDA found Aai Bhagwati Penda Centre run by Akshay Ramchandra Bate, Bhagwati Pedha Centre run by Kundlik Ishwar Shingate, Aai Saheb Pedha Centre run by Ranjit Nagnath Saikar, Pedha Centre run by Hanumant Parsu Yadar, Aradhya Pedha Centre run by Keshav Shrirang Khune, Bhagwati Prasad Pedha Centre run by Gorakh Hari Salunkhe, Pedha Shop run by Sandip Shahikant Benke, Vitthal Raosaheb Shinde’s Jai Maa Saptshrungi Pedha Centre, Bhagwati Pedha Centre run by Sandip Narayan and Mayuri Prasad Pedha Centre having no display of expiry date of their goods. All these shops were also found stocking the mild produce for sale. According to the FDA, the shops have flouted the Food Security Standards. Action will be taken against them according to provisions in the Food Security Standards Act.

The action was taken under the guidance of the Joint Commissioner of FDA Sanjay Naragude and Assistant Commissioner (Food) Vivek Patil by the Food Security Officer Yogesh Deshmukh.

The FDA has appealed to people to purchase the Prasad from clean places, where the food items are covered well.