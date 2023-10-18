Finally, drought declared in Sinnar, Yeola, and Malegaon

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, OCT 16

Several crops across the district withered due to acute shortage of rain this monsoon. Farmers incurred huge losses this year due to the rainfall deficit of more than 40 percent compared to the average. Consequently, the state government has declared drought in 43 talukas, including Sinnar, Yeola, and Malegaon in Nashik district, under the Trigger-2 indicator. Farmers can expect compensation for their losses in their bank accounts by Diwali, ranging from Rs. 8,500 to Rs. 22,500 per hectare.

Drought has been declared after considering various factors such as rainfall compared to the average, decline in ground water level, loss of more than 50 percent to farmers, crop damage, and water shortage. Malegaon, Sinnar and Yeola talukas of Nashik have been included in the list. Malegaon is expected to be the worst-hit taluka in the district. A proposal for compensation has been sent to the government. It is estimated that farmers will receive compensation for their losses in their bank accounts before Diwali, officials said.

-----------------------

Drought declared in following talukas

Ulhas Nagar, Shindkheda, Nandurbar, Malegaon, Sinnar, Yeola, Baramati, Daund, Indapur, Mulshi-Pound, Purandar-Saswad, Shirur-Ghodnadi and Velhe, Barshi, Karmala, Madha, Malshiras and Sangola (Solapur), Ambad, Badnapur, Bhokardan, Jalna and Mantha, Kadegaon, Khanapur-Vita, Miraj, Shirala (Sangli), Khandala and Wai, Hatkanangle and Gadhinglaj, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and Soigaon, Ambejogai, Dharur, Renapur, Lohara, Dharashiv and Vashi, Buldhana and Lonar.

------------------------

Crops Compensation per hectare (in Rs)

Jowar and Bajra: 30,000

Cotton: 49,500

Maize: 35,598

Onions: 81,422

Moong: 20,000

Groundnuts: 42,971