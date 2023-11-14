Flouting traffic rules can lead to suspension of driving license

Nashik, Nov 13

It is mandatory for the driver to strictly follow the traffic rules while driving a two-wheeler or four-wheeler. However, if found flouting traffic rules, the concerned irresponsible driver's license is suspended under the Motor Vehicle Act through the Regional Transport Office (RTO). The Nashik Regional Transport Department has suspended the licenses of more than 800 drivers for three months each between January and October this year.

Violations of traffic rules multiple times lead to suspension of the license under the Motor Vehicle Act. Earlier, this system was manual; now, since it is online, it is easier to get information about a driver’s offence in a single click. Also, if the license is revoked three times, the license has to be re-issued.

Driver's license is suspended for reasons such as speeding, illegal passenger transport, drunk driving, not wearing a helmet, overloaded vehicles, and signal violation. The Regional Transport Department, city traffic branch, and local police stations conduct vehicle inspections. The police station and city traffic wing refer the case to the Regional Transport Department to take action against the drivers found guilty.

Info

What next after license suspension?

Action is taken against drivers who violate traffic rules. A driver who violates the rules three times will have his license revoked permanently. After that, the driver has to take the learning license again, submit necessary documents and take a test to get a new driving license.

Quote

Motorists should not endanger themselves and others by speeding. Wear a helmet while driving. Avoid talking on mobile while driving two-wheelers and four-wheelers. Do not drive under the influence of alcohol; illegal passenger traffic and overloaded traffic should be avoided.

- Pradeep Shinde, (in-charge) Regional Transport Officer, Nashik