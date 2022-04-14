Former MNS district president Ananta Suryavanshi dies of heart attack

Former MNS district president Ananta Suryavanshi has died of a heart attack. He had a sudden heart attack this morning. He was 48 years old. His untimely departure has caused mourning in the entire political arena and in the MNS.

According to information received, he had gone for a morning walk. After returning from there, he swam and as soon as he came out of the pool, he sufferd a heart attack. Suryavanshi was rushed to a private hospital but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ananta Suryavanshi was working in the party since its inception. He was a very close leader of Raj Thackeray. Suryavanshi had also held the post of corporator from Panchavati area. He was the district president of MNS for 5 years in rural areas.

He was known as a loyal leader who spoke less but always worked for the party.