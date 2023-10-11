Four golds to city athletes in State Championship

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Oct 7

Four athletes from the city have bagged gold medals in their respective events in the 37th Junior and Youth Group Maharashtra State Athletics Championship. Bhushan Shinde bagged a gold medal in the triple jump, and Nagesh Vasave in the 800-meter running, in the 20-year-old boys category. Rahul Dhotre registered the longest javelin throw of 57.35 meters and Lalu Gangad won the gold medal in the 3000 meters event.

The State Athletics Championship was organised by the District Athletics Association under the Maharashtra Athletics Association. Notably, 1800 athletes from various districts responded well in this championship. It included two age groups of 18-year-old boys and girls as well as 20-year-old boys and girls. The competition was held on the synthetic track of the Late Meenatai Thackeray Divisional Sports Complex.

In this competition, the running category was from 100 meters to 10,000 meters, the jumping category included the long jump, high jump, and triple jump, as well as the throwing category included discus throw, shot put, javelin throw, and hammer throw.

Kanhaiya Gosavi of Sangli finished the 100-meter hurdle race in 16.87 seconds and got the first position. In the 100-meter race, Jenson Castellino of Mumbai Suburban was the fastest to complete the distance in 10.55 seconds, and won the gold medal. In the girls' 18-year age group, Bhagyashree Hadape of Sangli won the gold medal in the 5000-meter long-distance race and Anushka Kumbar of Satara won the gold medal in the 400-meter race. Nageshwari Vaddapalli of Nagpur completed the race in the shortest time of 12.77 seconds in the 100-meter running event and bagged the first position.

Info-

The players have been selected for the Maharashtra team based on their performance in the tournament. The training camp of all these players has been conducted in Coimbatore. On this occasion, General Secretary of Maharashtra Athletics Association Satish Uchil, President of Nashik District Athletics Association Hemant Pande, Secretary Sunil Tavargiri along with coach and others contributed to the organisation.