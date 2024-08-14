Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Nashik Police Implement New Safety Measures; Lasers Restricted and DJ Music Banned

As Ganeshotsav approaches in a month, Nashik Police have teamed up with Ganeshotsav Mandals to ensure a safe and well-organized celebration. Following last year's incidents, where intense laser displays caused injuries to several devotees, new regulations have been introduced. This year, lasers will be directed straight ahead to prevent accidents, and the use of DJ music will be banned, aiming for a quieter and more controlled celebration.

The Nashik Police Commissionerate, under the leadership of Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, has begun compiling a list of Ganeshotsav Mandals according to their respective police stations. Commissioner Karnik has emphasized that only those boards that strictly adhere to the regulations will be granted permission. To enforce compliance, the special branch will issue advance warnings to circles with previous crime records.

The upcoming assembly elections add another layer of complexity to this year’s Ganeshotsav, raising concerns about potential chaos. In response, the police have adopted a stringent stance, not only concerning the permissions for Ganeshotsav boards but also regarding endowment regulations. As in previous years, the ban on DJ music will continue, and additional restrictions on laser light installations will be implemented.

The police Commissionerate plans to hold meetings with the Ganeshotsav boards to communicate these regulations and ensure that the festival is celebrated with enthusiasm but within the bounds of the law. Legal action, including the registration of cases, will be taken against those who fail to comply with the rules.

