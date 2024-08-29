Ganeshotsav 2024: NMC Takes Strict Action Against PoP Idol Makers Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi

The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has imposed fines totaling around ₹1.5 lakh on 15 people for making Ganesh idols using Plaster of Paris (PoP) in violation of environmental regulations. In a strict enforcement drive, the NMC squad in Panchawati fined seven idol makers with a total penalty of ₹75,000. These actions are part of NMC’s efforts to ensure an eco-friendly Ganesh Utsav this year.

Ahead of the festival, the NMC has mandated that only "Shadu Mati" (natural clay), red clay, paper pulp, and other environmentally friendly materials be used for making Ganesh idols, in line with a Supreme Court ruling. The sale and use of PoP idols are completely banned to prevent pollution of water bodies. Alongside this, the use of non-biodegradable decorative materials and artificial colors is also prohibited.

The NMC has also instructed stall owners to display banners ( with 3*5 measurements) stating, "Shadu Mati Ganesh idols are available here," to promote the use of eco-friendly materials. To ensure compliance, various squads from the NMC are conducting inspections across the city, including surprise visits to stalls and factories.

These measures are aimed at minimizing the environmental impact of the festival. The NMC has warned that inspections will continue throughout the city, and further action will be taken against anyone violating these rules to safeguard Nashik’s environment during the Ganesh Utsav celebrations.