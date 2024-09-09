Ganpati Visarjan 2024: Nashik Police Restrict Dhol Pathak to 50 Instruments; Violators To Be Punished

Nashik City Police have emphasized the importance of following legal frameworks to the leaders of various Dhol Pathak ahead of the upcoming Ganesh Visarjan immersion procession. The police issued a warning that strict action will be taken against those who adopt illegal methods during the festival.

The Dhol Pathak, which includes many women aged 5 to 30 years, was advised to ensure a responsible and disciplined celebration. The police stressed that the festival should be conducted peacefully, with Dholmers avoiding excessive enthusiasm and not occupying roads by placing ropes intentionally.

The main Ganesh Visarjan procession will start from Vakadi Barav in Bhadrakali, featuring artistic performances from various Dhol and lezim Pathak. However, these activities often cause inconvenience to public transport, pedestrians, and local residents. To address these concerns, Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik suggested stronger law enforcement, prompting Deputy Commissioner of Police Kiran Kumar Chavan to hold a meeting with Dhol-Tasha team officials at Bhadrakali Police Station.

During the meeting, several guidelines were issued to ensure a smooth celebration:

1. Each team may play no more than 50 instruments at a time.

2. No Dhol or banjo set should remain stationary for more than 20 minutes.

3. Ganesh Mandals must ensure teams move within 20 minutes.

4. Musicians should maintain space for devotees on both sides while using ropes.

5. Only two rows of instruments should be formed on narrow roads.

6. Volunteers should be disciplined, avoiding foul language or rude behavior.

7. Avoid unnecessary scattering of gulal to prevent discomfort to children and women.

8. Each Mandal must be accompanied by a musical ensemble.

9. Team officials must care for the players, ensuring they are well-supported.

10. Food, snacks, water, and a first aid kit should be available for the participants.

11. Participants must maintain self-discipline and avoid shouting slogans while riding two-wheelers.

The police emphasized safety and discipline, encouraging teams to prepare adequately and follow the rules. The Dhol teams assured the police of their cooperation and commitment to celebrating the festival peacefully and lawfully, while also preserving Marathi cultural traditions.